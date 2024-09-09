Bunge Signals $8 Billion Viterra Deal Nears With Bond Swap Offer

A Viterra grain elevator in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Monday, June 12, 2023. US agribusiness Bunge Ltd. is near a deal to acquire Glencore Plc-backed Viterra, people familiar with the matter said, creating a giant capable of competing with the world's biggest agricultural players. Photographer: Heywood Yu/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Bunge Global SA signaled its $8.2 billion acquisition of Viterra is inching closer, with the US agribusiness offering to replace debt previously issued by the Glencore Plc-backed firm.

The $1.95 billion debt-exchange offer comes after an initial delay to close the deal by August and is a sign the buyout is likely to be completed “over the coming months,” S&P Global Ratings said in a report. Regulatory approval is still pending in countries including Canada, where both companies have significant operations.

“We believe the announced transaction signals management’s increased confidence that the transaction will close sometime in the second half of 2024,” Chris Johnson, an analyst at S&P, said in the report.

Bunge, the ‘B’ in the ABCD storied quartet of agricultural commodity traders that have dominated crop markets for more than a century, agreed to acquire Viterra in June 2023. The deal is expected to create a $25 billion behemoth capable of competing with the industry’s elite: Cargill Inc. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., the ‘A’ and the ‘C.’ Louis Dreyfus Co. represents the ‘D.’

Bunge has recently allayed competition concerns in Europe, agreeing to divest Viterra’s entire oilseeds business in Hungary and Poland. There also are concerns in Canada, where the antitrust watchdog said the deal will have “substantial anti-competitive effects” on agricultural markets.

“We continue to believe the combined operations in Canada do not have significant geographic overlap suggesting material conditional divestitures may not be required,” S&P said, adding it had raised Bunge’s outlook to positive, the first step toward lifting the company’s ratings.

The improved outlook comes even as Viterra has seen income halve this year. The company made a profit of $70 million in the first six months of 2024, Bunge said in a regulatory filing on Monday. That’s a drop from $141 million a year earlier.

A downturn in the prices of everything from corn to soybeans has hit profits for all major crop traders. Viterra’s $600 million in notes due in 2031 gained 0.4% to 91 cents on the dollar.

