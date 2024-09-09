China’s Envision Energy Plans $1 Billion Green Hydrogen Park in Spain

Green H2 Refuelling Station operated by Iberdrola to supply to the TMB (Transporte Metropolitano de Barcelona) fleet in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, April 24, 2023.

(Bloomberg) -- China’s Envision Energy plans to develop a $1 billion green hydrogen industrial park in Spain to help the European nation reach its greenhouse gas reduction goals.

The park will produce electrolyzers — machines that strip hydrogen from water using electricity — and would be powered by locally produced solar, wind and biomass energy, according to people familiar with the deal, who asked not to be identified because the plan hasn’t been formally announced. Shanghai-based Envision will work with the Spanish government to find a site for the park and aims to begin construction in the first half of 2026, the people said.

A press officer for the prime minister’s office declined to comment.

With its abundant sunshine, Spain sees great potential in green hydrogen, which is produced with renewable power and emits no carbon emissions when burned. The fuel is considered one of the few ways to decarbonize heavy industries that can’t easily run on electricity. But companies that could use green hydrogen have been slow to sign supply contracts, because most would need to install new equipment to use it.

