Coffee Futures Climb as Brazil Remains Dry, Typhoon Hits Vietnam

(Bloomberg) -- Coffee futures for both the arabica and robusta varieties jumped after a deadly typhoon battered parts of Vietnam and dryness looked set to persist in top exporter Brazil.

Robusta futures rose by almost 3% in London, before paring gains slightly. Arabica futures climbed as much as 3.8% in New York.

While the storm in Vietnam — the world’s top exporter of robusta, a variety used in instant drinks — brought more rain to the main growing region in the nation’s Central Highlands, potential damage to fields is still unclear, according to the agriculture department.

Analysts at ADM Investor Services said in a note Monday that Typhoon Yagi brought rain and windy conditions to smaller arabica coffee areas in the northern part of the country, likely resulting in some cherries dropping from trees.

Top arabica supplier Brazil is also facing adverse weather. Almost all producing areas are set to remain dry through the rest of the week, Climatempo meteorologist Nadiara Pereira said. Temperatures are also elevated and may reach record highs in some parts of the country.

Dryness and heat are a major concern for arabica crops as trees in Brazil are in their flowering period, a crucial stage that will determine how many beans can be harvested next year. Concerns over Brazil and Vietnam and tightening global supplies have already pushed up futures of both coffee varieties this year.

--With assistance from Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen and Nguyen Xuan Quynh.

