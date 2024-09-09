OCI Sells Methanol Business to Methanex in $2 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- OCI NV agreed to sell its methanol business to Methanex Corp. in a deal worth more than $2 billion, the latest move by the Dutch chemicals company to offload assets to boost its value.

The transaction will be paid through a combination of cash and shares of Vancouver-based Methanex, OCI said. After the sale of the business, which mainly produces methanol in Texas, OCI will own about 13% of the enlarged Methanex, it said.

Amsterdam-listed OCI joins a wave of European companies that are jettisoning businesses in an attempt to bolster their stock valuations. The company said last year that it would conduct a strategic review after one of its largest shareholders, the activist investor Jeff Ubben, urged it to consider asset sales to unlock value.

The accord on Monday follows OCI’s sale last month of a clean ammonia project in Texas to Woodside Energy Group Ltd. for $2.4 billion. The share price of OCI, backed by Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris, is up almost 8% this year.

