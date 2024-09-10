China Nickel Tycoon Seeks Growth in US Energy-Storage Market

Nickel balls ready for shipment are seen at Vales Copper Cliff Mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese billionaire Xiang Guangda’s battery company is hunting for more US investment opportunities despite mounting geopolitical tension between the world’s economic juggernauts.

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., a unit of Xiang’s Tsingshan Holding Group Co., this week opened an office in California, marking its first US outpost.

REPT “is surely giving full respect to the world’s second largest energy storage market,” Chairman Hui Cao said during an interview. Although a specific target hasn’t yet been set, the aim is for the US to “contribute more than 10%” to REPT’s revenue.

The US energy-storage market represents a potentially vast opportunity for REPT, which currently counts China, Europe and Southeast Asia as its biggest revenue drivers, Cao said. “We believe the future is bright” in the US, he added.

To be sure, REPT will be going up against heavyweight competitors including a unit of Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. The Hong Kong-listed company also faces heightened geopolitical risks, with some US lawmakers working to blacklist certain Chinese firms and the Biden administration moving to increase tariffs on batteries, solar cells and other products from China.

To mitigate any potential risks, Cao said REPT is partnering with American companies that handle “sensitive” big-data issues in the energy-storage business. The company hasn’t so far been challenged by the authorities, he noted.

REPT began as a supplier of batteries to energy-storage projects and has since expanded to selling to carmakers such as Stellantis NV and Li Auto Inc. It ranked as China’s ninth-biggest in terms of EV battery installations in the first two months of 2024, up from No. 11 last year, according to China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.

