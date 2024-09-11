Hurricane Francine Strengthens as It Roars Toward Louisiana

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Francine is forecast to strengthen before making landfall Wednesday evening along a sparsely populated stretch of Louisiana, packing a powerful storm surge.

The storm’s winds will peak at about 100 miles (160 kilometers) per hour, which would make it a Category 2 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s heading for a marshy stretch of coastline about 70 miles west of New Orleans.

“It will make landfall kind of in the no man’s land of Louisiana,” said Adam Douty, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, Inc.

Wind gusts in New Orleans could reach 60 mph. The storm, currently a Category 1 hurricane, has grounded 184 flights in Houston and New Orleans, according to FlightAware, an airline tracker.

Oil and gas companies have evacuated some offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is not forecast to make a direct hit on any of the region’s major natural gas export plants.

Francine is set to pummel the region with heavy rains, creating the risk for flash and urban flooding, the hurricane center said. Storm surge in some areas could reach 10 feet (3 meters).

After making landfall, the storm is forecast to move across Mississippi on Thursday and head north toward Memphis. While there may be some flooding, the rains will bring some relief to the Mississippi River, where low water levels have threatened to roil shipments of everything from corn to gasoline. But rains will make field work harder, delaying harvests and reducing grain quality.

Francine will likely cause between $2 billion and $3 billion in damages and losses, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research. Francine will be the third hurricane to hit the US mainland this year.

The hurricane center is tracking three other disturbances in the central Atlantic Ocean that have potential to become tropical storms.

