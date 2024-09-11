Indonesia to Create Committee to Implement Nuclear Power Plan

A radioactive warning sign sits on the side of a railway goods wagon parked in the sidings of Sellafield atomic fuel reprocessing site, operated by Sellafield Ltd., in Seascale, U.K., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Photographer: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia plans to establish a government committee that will create a strategy to build full-scale nuclear power stations for the first time, local media reported, citing the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

The Nuclear Energy Program Implementation Organization will be announced during an industry meeting next week, the Jakarta Post reported, and marks a step forward for Indonesia’s atomic power ambitions. The nuclear energy body, which will be headed by the president and run by the energy minister, will supervise and accelerate the development of nuclear projects, according to the report.

The move comes at a time when nuclear power is being embraced by other nations — from Japan to Sweden — in order to curb dependence on fossil fuels and reach green goals. Indonesia aims to test and operate its first commercial nuclear power plant between 2030 to 2034, according to the National Research and Innovation Agency.

Creating the committee will fulfill one of two remaining requirements before Indonesia can operate a nuclear plant, according to the Jakarta Post.

