Lilly Bulks Up Irish Operations in Obesity Drug Production Push

Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Eli Lilly & Co.'s shares climbed in early US trading after its experimental drug for Alzheimer's slowed the progress of the disease in a final-stage trial, paving the way for the company to apply for US approval.

(Bloomberg) -- Colorful terrace homes line the streets of Kinsale, a quaint fishing town on the coast of Ireland’s County Cork. Its population — nearly 6,000 — can double on sunny weekends as tourists enjoy the bustling restaurant scene, including Michelin-starred Bastion, and explore local landmarks like Charles Fort, a star-shaped 17th century battle fortress.

It’s here, roughly 10 minutes from town, that US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. is making its latest push to slake the unprecedented demand for its blockbuster drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound. The company unveiled the results of its $800 million investment into the plant on Thursday, upgrades intended to help establish a reliable supply of the drugs that have experienced shortages since 2022.

Lilly, which is headquartered roughly 3,600 miles away in Indianapolis, is using the facility to make tirzepatide, the active ingredient in the injected medicines for weight loss and diabetes. Many drugs, including tirzepatide, face pressure from the US government’s burgeoning crackdown on Chinese biotechnology companies that provide the source material for much of the world’s pharmaceutical supply chain.

“These investments will boost the production of some of our medicines, helping millions of people,” Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and head of manufacturing, said in a statement. “We won’t stop there — these state-of-the-art facilities will also be equipped to support our promising pipeline molecules of the future.”

The company enlisted a hybrid manufacturing approach that increases output while reducing the challenges of working on delicate peptide production, according to the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering. It recently named the plant a “Facility of the Year” for its innovation.

Explosive Demand

Lilly has been bulking up its production capacity since 2020, investing more than $17 billion into developing new plants and expanding existing facilities for the weight-loss and diabetes drugs that are expected to become some of the best-selling medicines of all time. Lilly officials have called it “the most ambitious manufacturing expansion” in its nearly 150-year history.

And it’s not just Ireland. New plants around the world will support all aspects of the drugs’ supply chain, from making the active ingredients to assembling the pen devices that patients use to inject them, the company said.

The need for such aggressive action stems from both high demand and questions about supply. Much of the active base ingredient used in Lilly’s Zepbound and Mounjaro has been made by WuXi AppTec Co., one of the main targets in the US Congress’ effort to reduce reliance on Chinese companies. Meanwhile, demand for Lilly’s drugs and similar medicines from Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S has proven insatiable.

The market is expected to reach $130 billion by the end of the decade, and both companies are racing to make as much of the drugs as they possibly can. So far, they’ve struggled to keep pace.

Shortages have left patients already on the medications frantically searching for their next dose and stymied those who want to start taking them. Limited supplies delayed the drugs’ launches in some countries and prevented Novo Nordisk from introducing a version of its drug that can be taken by mouth.

Lilly’s challenges, which stem in part from the complexity of making its autoinjector devices, appear to be improving. All doses of its drugs are listed as available on a US Food and Drug Administration database that tracks shortages. Lilly also recently rolled out Zepbound vials, which it expects to further ease supply constraints. The drugmaker has already started building production capacity for its next-generation weight-loss medicines — still in clinical trials — to get ahead of future demand.

“That’s something we’ve never done,” Hernandez said in an interview in June at Lilly’s new manufacturing plant in Concord, North Carolina. “That’s how quickly we’re moving to make sure that we’re ready for the future.”

Emerald Isle

Lilly has a knack for buying old things and making them anew. In the 1970s, the company purchased an old farmhouse in the countryside of West Cork, near Kinsale. It originally planned to build a €10 million manufacturing plant for agricultural products, employing 150 people, according to local reports at the time. But by the 1980s, around the time Lilly launched its bestselling depression drug Prozac, it had begun making medicines for people there.

Today, the sprawling 123-acre campus is home to several different types of manufacturing platforms, making active pharmaceutical ingredients both for clinical trials and commercial use. It employs over 1,200 people and has become an integral part of the community — even providing shelter to locals when Hurricane Ophelia blasted the coast in 2017.

Tax incentives offered to foreign businesses originally lured US pharma giants to Ireland and its educated English-speaking workforce, stable economy and government have kept them there. Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and others maintain major operations there, employing more than 45,000 people. Lilly archrival Novo Nordisk is there, too. The Danish drugmaker was planning to build a “mega manufacturing facility” outside of Dublin, before reportedly abandoning those plans in June.

Lilly’s newest plant in Ireland, located in Limerick, the republic’s third-largest city, won’t be making weight-loss drugs. Instead, it’s focused on the recently launched treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, called Kisunla, as well as other biologic drugs. On Thursday, the company announced it would be investing another $1 billion to expand the Limerick plant, bringing in machine learning, AI and automated robotics to increase speed and efficiency.

“The treatments we will make here in Limerick offer the potential to be able to slow the progression of the disease and make life better for millions of people around the world,” Anne White, executive vice president and president of Lilly Neuroscience, said in a statement.

