Russia Missile Hits Grain Ship in Neutral Waters, Zelenskiy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russia hit a grain ship with a missile immediately after it left Ukrainian waters on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

The ship was carrying wheat for Egypt, Zelenskiy said. There are no casualties reported so far.

Ukraine is a major grain exporter, with agricultural commodities earning vital revenues for Kyiv. Moscow has often attacked the country’s export hubs on the Black Sea and the Danube since its 2022 invasion.

“Wheat and food security must never be a target for missiles,” Zelenskiy said. “We are expecting the world’s reaction.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.