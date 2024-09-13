Philippines Says Chinese Firms Keen to Invest Despite Tensions

A Philippines national flag flies as pedestrians cross a footbridge over traffic travelling along Roxas Boulevard in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Economists are forecasting the Philippines to be among the first to raise interest rates in the region and the International Monetary Fund said last week the central bank should be ready to tighten if there are signs of overheating. Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are still interested to invest in the Philippines despite the nations’ dispute in the South China Sea, a top Manila trade official said on Friday.

Some of the biggest Chinese firms in renewable energy and electric vehicles have expressed “very strong interest” to expand in the Philippines, Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday. He declined to identify them.

“The discussions now are about putting up manufacturing facilities in the Philippines...and also using the Philippines as a hub for the Southeast Asia region,” said Rodolfo, who visited Xiamen and Beijing prior to arriving in Hong Kong.

The investment talks underline the Philippines’ efforts to insulate economic ties with China, its top trading partner, from geopolitical tensions that have escalated between the two countries over competing claims in the South China Sea.

