Arabica Coffee Soars to Most Since 2011 as Supply Woes Escalate

(Bloomberg) -- A cup of coffee is set to get even pricier as persistent supply disruptions push costs for premium arabica beans to the highest in 13 years.

Futures surged as much as 2% to $2.6475 per pound in New York, the highest since 2011. Prices are up roughly 40% this year as shortages of the cheaper robusta beans stoke demand for the arabica variety favored by specialty chains.

Coffee rally’s has been gathering pace from ongoing concerns about harsh weather in top producer Brazil. The nation is wrapping up its 2024-25 harvest and production prospects weakened after heat and dryness hurt fields.

Attention is now shifting to next season’s potential, and Brazil has been gripped by its worst drought in decades, threatening further crop damage.

Across the supply chain, the impact of this year’s rally is already evident. JM Smucker Co., whose brands like Folgers and Café Bustelo dominate the US’s at-home coffee market, hiked its prices earlier this summer. Restaurant chain Pret A Manger scrapped its UK coffee subscription that gave customers as many as five drinks per day.

Coffee’s advance is adding to inflation across the beverage aisle. Orange juice prices have also spiked due to production shortfalls and a record run-up in cocoa futures is boosting costs for chocolate drinks and desserts. Still, prices for other major staples — like grains — remain subdued, tempering overall food inflation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.