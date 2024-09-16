Workers at Australia’s No. 1 Sugar Producer Vote to End Strikes

Refined sugar granules sit during analysis in the laboratory at a sugar plant in Zainsk, Russia. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Workers at Australia’s largest sugar producer have voted to accept a new pay agreement, ending months of industrial action.

Staff at nine Queensland mills owned by Wilmar International Ltd. voted to accept a package proposed by the company, industry body Canegrowers said in a statement on Friday.

The association has previously flagged concerns that the strikes, which have been happening on and off since May, along with heavy rainfall could delay this season’s harvest. Australia is the third-largest exporter of raw sugar, and more than 80% of its output is shipped overseas.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.