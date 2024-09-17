Republican Election Sweep Would Doom Biden’s Climate Law, Speaker Johnson Says

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson said President Joe Biden’s signature climate law would be an early target for Republicans if Donald Trump wins the presidency and the party secures control of Congress after the November election.

The law, which Democrats billed as the largest-ever investment in fighting climate change, provided hundreds of billion of dollars in tax credits and other incentives for clean power.

Republicans have long opposed the funding, with Johnson on Tuesday denigrating it as “mortgaging our children’s future to fund today’s big government bureaucracy.”

Projected to ultimately provide trillions of dollars in incentives to projects for electric vehicles, wind, solar, hydrogen and nuclear power, the law could be a ripe target for Republican hunting for ways to pay for extending Trump’s tax cuts, which expire at the end of next year.

Johnson’s remarks at a forum held by the conservative America First Policy Institute echo those of Trump, who has vowed to rescind unspent funding from the the law. Some Republicans, however, have implored the speaker not to repeal the climate law, saying it would undermine private investments and stop projects that have already begun.

Earlier: House Republicans Tell Johnson Not to Repeal Climate Law

“A full repeal would create a worst-case scenario where we would have spent billions of taxpayer dollars and received next to nothing in return,” a group of Republicans wrote to Johnson last month.

Johnson, elected speaker last year after the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy, has struggled to unite his caucus and will likely face a challenge if Republicans maintain the House majority.

