Europe Gas Supply Solid as Russia Transit Deal Ends, Uniper Says

Pipework stands at the LOTOS oil refinery in Gdansk, Poland, on Tuseday, July 28, 2020. Polish refiner PKN Orlen won conditional European Union approval to buy rival Grupa Lotos SA after agreeing on a extensive commitments package designed to allay potential competition concerns. Photographer: Bartek Sadowski/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Europe is in a strong position to maintain steady energy supplies this winter even as a key Russian gas transit route is set to close, according to the head of German utility Uniper SE.

While nations such as Austria and Slovakia still depend on the fuel from the East, the end of the transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine on December 31 will do little to shake up a strengthened European gas market, Michael Lewis, chief executive officer of Uniper, said in an interview Wednesday.

“A certain amount of volume will come off the market, but that is known to the market and is in the price,” Lewis said at the Gastech conference in Houston. “Our overall position is reasonably strong going into winter.”

Europe has built up gas stockpiles earlier than the start of the heating season. It now also receives steady supply from Norway and increased imports of liquefied natural gas from producers such as the U.S. to help replace the already reduced volumes still flowing from Russia.

Uniper and Germany as a whole no longer buy gas from Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned gas company. Uniper was nationalized during the 2022 energy crisis in one of the largest corporate bailouts in German history. After Russia invaded Ukraine and then curbed gas exports to Europe, the utility, once one of Gazprom’s key clients, was forced to pay hundreds of millions of euros a day for alternative supplies and was only able to do so with state support.

In June, Uniper was awarded more than €13 billion ($14 billion) in damages from an international arbitration ruling for Russian gas volumes not supplied by Gazprom since mid-2022. The company is looking at all options on how to recover the damages it won in the court proceedings. “It’s a complicated legal process. There are several challenges,” Lewis said. “It takes as long as it takes.”

When asked about alternatives to replace the expiring transit deal, Lewis said Uniper has no intention of taking Russian gas. Talks with Russia related to an eventual peace deal also appear bleak as the Ukraine war is in its third year.

“We have to see an end to the war before any sensible discussions can take place, an end to the war and a real re-establishment of relations between the EU and Russia,” he said. “It’s very difficult to see what can be done.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.