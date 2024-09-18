Ghana’s GDP Grows at Fastest Pace in Five Years, Beats Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s economy expanded at its fastest pace in five-years, beating economists’ estimates by more than double.

Gross domestic product grew 6.9% in the three months through June from a year earlier, Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told reporters in the capital, Accra, on Wednesday. The median of three economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey for expansion of 3.3%.

The better-than-expected outcome may boost Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s election campaign. Bawumia, who is the ruling New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate for the Dec. 7 vote, is considered the underdog for the top job because of public frustration over the NPP’s handling of the economy and the high cost of living.

The West African nation is exiting a prolonged debt restructuring and is in the second year of an International Monetary Fund program that’s included painful austerity measures.

Bawumia has said he would lift economic growth to an average of 6% a year by boosting agriculture and small businesses, and through new mining projects if elected president. He also pledged to use technology to make the government more efficient and to introduce a “friendly” tax regime to spur the private sector.

--With assistance from Simbarashe Gumbo.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.