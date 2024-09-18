India Considers Relaxing Export Curbs on Non-Basmati Rice

(Bloomberg) -- India is mulling easing restrictions on overseas shipments of non-basmati rice, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The country — which ranks as the world’s biggest rice shipper — has restricted sales abroad for more than a year in a bid to contain domestic prices. Bloomberg News had reported in July that India was planning to relax curbs on some varieties to avoid a glut in the country before the new crop arrives in October.

The government last week moved to abolish a floor price for basmati rice exports.

Any further efforts to curb the restrictions could help cool benchmark Asian rice prices, which reached the highest in more than 15 years in January and remain historically high. That would be good news for some countries in West Africa and the Middle East that rely on imports from the South Asian nation.

