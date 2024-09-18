Solar Panel Maker Meyer Burger to Cut Jobs, Sacks Top Executives

(Bloomberg) -- Meyer Burger Technology AG announced a deep restructuring plan and changed its top executives, in the latest attempt to return to profitability for the ailing Swiss solar panel maker.

Chief Executive Officer Gunter Erfurt and Chief Financial Officer Markus Nikles are leaving, the company said on Wednesday, and some 200 jobs of its 1050-strong workforce will be cut. Erfurt will be replaced by Chairman Franz Richter.

The company’s travails are emblematic of the wider state of the solar panel industry in Europe and the US, with the near hegemony of cheap Chinese products in the global market. Despite government support, Meyer Burger has continued to stumble and, after plans to set up a cell factory in the US failed last month, it had run out of options.

Meyer Burger now targets revenue of 350 million Swiss francs ($414 million) to 400 million francs and EBITDA in mid-double-digit million range from 2026, based largely on existing production capacity and long-term supply agreements with key customers, it said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the firm said it planned to shut production at a German plant that it said was uncompetitive with Chinese imports. Meyer Burger said it is also exploring selling technology and equipment to customers in solar cell production.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.