Brazil Antitrust Body Will Assess Minerva-Marfrig Deal Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Minerva SA’s push to create a South American beef giant by acquiring more than a dozen rival facilities will go before Brazil’s antitrust body next week, an important step toward securing approval for the deal announced more than a year ago.

The country’s antitrust regulator known as Cade will discuss Minerva’s plans to buy some of Marfrig Global Foods SA’s assets for about 7.5 billion reais ($1.4 billion), according to the agenda for the Sept. 25 meeting. Analysts for XP Inc. said there’s a good chance the deal will be authorized without additional requirements, especially after a Cade member recommended its approval in August.

Minerva is seeking to expand its dominance over South American beef exports at a time when scarce cattle supplies in the US have led to increased demand from other regions.

