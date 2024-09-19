Coffee Drinking on the Go Rebounds as Workers Return to Office

(Bloomberg) -- Coffee drinking outside of homes has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels as consumers return to shops and offices, according to the National Coffee Association.
More than a third of consumers who drank coffee on a “past-day basis” did so outside of their residences, the NCA said in its National Coffee Data Trends report. That marks the highest level since January 2020.
Out-of-home coffee drinking — which includes java consumed at work places, shops and in transit — has struggled since the pandemic in part due to a shift to remote work. US daily coffee consumption, which remains near the highest in more than 20 years, has largely been driven by at-home use. More than 80% of past-day coffee drinkers had a beverage at home, the NCA said.
The recovery of coffee drinking outside homes comes even as a cup of joe is set to get pricier. Futures for arabica beans, the premium variety favored by Starbucks Corp. and most specialty shops, hit a 13-year high this week.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.