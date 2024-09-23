Ecuador Begins Power Cuts Early Amid Worst Drought in 60 Years

(Bloomberg) -- Rolling blackouts initially planned for overnight hours in Ecuador this week were moved ahead into daytime amid a record drought.

Electricity went off in wide parts of the Andean nation early Monday as officials grapple with the driest conditions in more than 60 years.

“Faced with the radicalization of climate changes in the most recent days, it is necessary to redistribute the suspension of electrical services that was planned for the next days,” Ecuador’s energy ministry said in a statement late Sunday.

The blackouts are scheduled to continue through Sunday, Sept. 29. And water is now being rationed in Quito, the capital.

Last week, an emergency committee led by Environment Minister Ines Manzano issued a “red alert” for much of the nation as drought hinders the generation of hydroelectricity. It’s also threatening crops amid increasing forest fires.

The government had issued a curfew for crime-hit areas for the first overnight blackout that went ahead on Sept. 18. It plans to add emergency electrical capacity by hiring additional shipboard power generation to help offset the loss of supply, as well as seed clouds in an attempt to boost rainfall.

Monday’s shutdowns mark the third period of blackouts in Ecuador since the end of last year. The electricity crisis is likely to become a campaign issue ahead of the presidential election in February.

