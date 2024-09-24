Masdar Agrees to Buy Spanish Renewables Firm From Brookfield

(Bloomberg) -- Masdar agreed to buy Spanish renewable energy firm Saeta Yield SA from Brookfield Asset Management in a deal with an enterprise value of 4.8 billion dirhams ($1.3 billion).

United Arab Emirates-based Masdar will invest 2.8 billion dirhams of equity as part of the transaction, according to a statement from Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC, which owns 43% of Masdar’s renewables business.

This is Masdar’s second clean-energy deal in Spain in as many months, after agreeing in July to buy a minority stake in a portfolio of solar fields from an Enel SpA subsidiary. By 2030, Masdar aims to have equity investments in 100 gigawatts of renewable power projects that are “operational, under construction or secured.”

Saeta’s portfolio includes about 745 megawatts of onshore wind and solar power assets, plus around 1.6 gigawatts of projects under development across Spain and Portugal.

Brookfield has owned Saeta since 2018, when it took the Madrid-based company private. It was previously listed in early 2015 amid an investor frenzy for so-called yieldcos — a type of renewable-energy firm whose plants produce a steady flow of dividends and require low investment.

Bloomberg first reported that Masdar was nearing an acquisition of Saeta on Friday.

Mark Carney, chair of Brookfield Asset Management, is also chair of Bloomberg Inc.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.