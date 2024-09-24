Vancouver Port’s Grain Workers Strike in Midst of Harvest Season

The Viterra Cascadia Terminal, a grain elevator and export facility, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mountains of wheat and canola are stranded in Canada after storms blocked access to the Port of Vancouver during peak shipping season.

(Bloomberg) -- Grain workers at Canada’s biggest port went on strike Tuesday over a dispute regarding hours and pay, setting up what an industry association called a “devastating” situation for farmers during the harvest season.

The Grain Workers Union Local 333 served a 72-hour strike notice on Saturday, and the measure took effect at 7 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday after talks with the Vancouver Terminal Elevator Association fell through.

Vancouver handled about 52% of grain produced across Canada last year, according to the Grain Growers of Canada trade group, which is calling on the federal labor minister to step in and ensure the parties reach an agreement. The stoppage could prevent about 100,000 metric tonnes of grain from arriving at the port’s shipping terminals each day, meaning a potential loss of C$35 million ($26 million) daily, the association said, citing Canadian Grain Commission estimates.

“Without intervention, Canada’s international trading reputation will continue to suffer, leading to the loss of key global markets and customers,” the Grain Growers group said.

Tuesday’s walkout follows recent industrial disputes across the country involving rail workers, port workers and airline workers.

“There will be limited ability to mitigate the impacts of the strike through other corridors” for grain headed to markets over the Pacific Ocean, Wade Sobkowich, from the Western Grain Elevator Association, said by email. “Once again, Canada is unable to get product to our customers just like in the recent rail strike, St. Lawrence Seaway strike and BC longshore strike.”

The local grain workers union has more than 750 members, according to its website. Affected operations include Viterra Inc.’s Cascadia and Pacific Terminals, the Richardson International Terminal, the Cargill Limited Terminal, the G3 Terminal Vancouver and the Alliance Grain Terminal, according to the Shipping Federation of Canada.

--With assistance from Michael Hirtzer.

