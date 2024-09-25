JBS Meat Giant Abused US Immigrant Workers, Union Alleges

(Bloomberg) -- A labor union is calling on US authorities to investigate JBS SA over allegations of abuse and crimes against immigrant workers just as the world’s largest meat producer seeks to trade its shares in the US.

The United Food and Commercial Workers said workers at the JBS plant in Greeley, Colorado, have been subject to human trafficking, paying rent for squalid conditions, dangerous work conditions, threats and intimidation. As many as 500 Haitian and Benin workers may have been impacted, the union said.

Some of the alleged violations were committed by a hiring manager and at least one associate who was not directly employed by the company but had direct access to the Greeley plant, according to UFCW Local 7.

The Brazilian meatpacker said in a statement it has put new human resources leaders in place at the facility, banned the non-employee from the plant and notified local authorities after becoming aware of the “alarming allegations.”

“JBS does not charge team members or applicants for any pre-employment services, including transportation, application, pre-hire medical requirements, or housing, nor do we require them to live in any specific location,” the statement says, referring to the allegations made by the union. “We also notified local authorities and will cooperate with any resulting investigation.”

US meatpackers have heavily relied on immigrant workers for hard-to-fill jobs at carcass disassembling lines, in particular following labor shortages after the pandemic. Haitian refugees account for many of the new hires at the Greeley plant, according to UFCW Local 7.

The meat empire controlled by the billionaire Batista brothers is seeking approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission to trade its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, but has faced fierce opposition from environmental groups and lawmakers.

