BASF Cuts Dividend and Weighs Asset Sales After China Slump

(Bloomberg) -- BASF SE will cut its dividend and is considering asset sales to counter higher energy prices and slowing demand in China.

Total payouts to shareholders, including a buyback, will reach €12 billion ($13.4 billion) between next year and 2028, BASF said Thursday ahead of an investor update. The dividend will be at least €2.25 per share, down from €3.40 last year.

The German manufacturer aims to grow returns in its main chemicals, industrial solutions and nutrition businesses. For the remaining units — including agriculture and battery materials — BASF is pursuing “active portfolio options.” As a next step, the company is preparing the sale of its decorative paint business in Brazil.

The moves are part of a reset under new Chief Executive Officer Markus Kamieth. Germany’s energy-intensive industries continue to struggle with high energy prices, even after they receded from record levels hit in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Companies are also confronting a decline in global demand, particularly in China, which has driven profit growth across industries in recent decades.

BASF said it’s targeting a share buyback from 2027 of around €4 billion. It has already deepened savings measures at its main site in Ludwigshafen, where it plans to trim €1 billion in annual costs by 2026. It also plans to shutter two smaller plants in Germany.

(Updates with additional details in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.