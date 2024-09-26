Colombia in Energy Crisis as Gas Demand Soars, Pipeline CEO Says

A tanker truck exits a fueling station at the Ecopetrol SA refinery in Barrancabermeja, Santander, Colombia, on Friday, April 20, 2018. Colombia's state-run oil company contained a spill in late March after more than 20 days and approximately 550 barrels of crude oil flowed into water sources in the Santander province.

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s energy system is in crisis as drought cripples hydropower supplies and the capacity to import natural gas has reached its limit, according to the nation’s largest pipeline operator.

The country, which normally generates two-thirds of its electricity from hydropower, is now relying heavily on gas-fired plants as the lowest rainfall in more than half a century saps reservoirs. To fuel them, Colombia’s only liquefied natural gas terminal is operating at maximum capacity, handling 450 million cubic feet of a day, Promigas SA Chief Executive Officer Juan Manuel Rojas told reporters Thursday in Bogota.

It comes as the nation is bracing for a gas shortfall that’s forecast to hit next year. Rojas, whose company owns a stake in the LNG terminal and ships 56% of Colombia’s gas through its pipeline network, said the problems have already begun.

“We’re already in a crisis,” Rojas said. “We’re operating at our limit.”

Naturgas, an energy-industry trade group, is projecting Colombia will face a gas shortfall starting next year, equal to about 12% of the nation’s average daily demand. In 2026, the shortfall is forecast to rise to about 30% of demand.

Colombia’s state energy company, Ecopetrol SA, said in a statement that it’s working to ensure the nation has enough gas. Ecopetrol said it’s urging government officials to give producers more flexibility to negotiate for shorter-term contracts for the fuel.

Companies have also fired up decades-old coal and diesel plants to supply power to make up for losses from hydroelectric plants, Rojas said.

Promigas built the LNG terminal, in Cartagena, in 2016. The company plans to add another 25 million cubic feet a day of capacity in 2025 and hold an auction next month to sell the additional supplies, he said.

