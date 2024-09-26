Deere Recalls Nearly 165,000 Compact Tractors With Crash Hazard

John Deere equipment for sale at a United Ag and Turf dealership in Colchester, Connecticut, US, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Deere & Co. is expected to release earnings figures on November 22. Photographer: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. is recalling almost 165,000 compact utility tractors in the US and Canada due to a braking issue that can cause a crash, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission notice Thursday.

The world’s largest farm machinery maker has received four reports of the tractor’s brake linkage failing, with one person hospitalized, the CPSC said. It’s the biggest recall since at least 2000 for Deere, according to CPSC data. Deere didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Consumers are urged to respond to the recall for tractor models 1023E, 1025R, and 2025R, with 147,900 sold in the US and about 16,800 in Canada between November 2017 and July of this year.

The recall comes after former President Donald Trump said Monday that, if he’s re-elected, he’d impose tariffs on products that Deere said it would soon make in Mexico.

Shares of Deere, which makes most of its revenue from larger farm machinery and not its compact lines, were up more than 1% at midday in New York.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.