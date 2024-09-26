Hurricane Helene Is Getting Stronger as It Plows Toward Florida

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Helene is gaining power as it barrels toward Florida, where the massive storm threatens to push a house-toppling wall of water onshore and rake the region with tree-snapping winds.

Helene is expected to make landfall late Thursday or early Friday in Florida’s rural Big Bend area. Before then, it could strengthen to a devastating Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale as it crosses warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Helene’s top winds reached 100 miles (161 kilometers) per hour, making it a Category 2 storm, about 320 miles southwest of Tampa, the US National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 7 a.m. local time.

Helene’s tropical-storm-strength winds extend 345 miles — roughly the distance between New York and Montreal — which means its destruction will be widespread. In addition to the damage Helene inflicts on the coast, forecasters are expecting deadly floods, with rain falling by the foot deep into the Appalachian Mountains.

“Helene is far from a coastal-only event — catastrophic flooding is possible across many states from extreme rains,” Eric Blake, a senior hurricane specialist at the NHC, said in a post on X Thursday.

Evacuations are ongoing throughout Florida’s west coast and the state’s Division of Emergency Management has partnered with Uber to give residents free rides out of harm’s way, the agency said in an X post.

Damages and losses will likely reach about $15 billion, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research. That’s down a bit from an earlier estimate of $20 billion, based on the assumption that Helene doesn’t hold onto its most powerful winds for as long after it comes ashore.

The storm’s path is “ideal for rapid intensification,” said Tyler Roys, a meteorologist with commercial forecaster AccuWeather Inc. “We’re still calling for a Cat 4 at landfall.”

The worst impact wrought by Helene will likely be its flooding. As much as 8 inches has already fallen across parts of the Appalachian mountains in advance of Helene and another 12 or more could fall as the storm heads north, Roys said.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — which oversees the hurricane center — issued a rare warning Wednesday evening that Helene will cause life-threatening flooding hundreds of miles inland, which could last for days after making landfall. The risk is highest in Tallahassee, Atlanta, and Asheville, North Carolina.

“Recent rainfall in these areas, especially the southern Appalachians, have left the grounds saturated and the river tributaries running high,” NOAA wrote. “Additional rainfall from Helene will exacerbate the existing flood risk.”

The Big Bend is still recovering from Hurricane Debby, which struck that part of the state in early August. And it was hit a year ago by Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall as a major storm.

Helene is much larger, so there’s a chance dangerous storm surge could inundate all of western Florida, including Tampa Bay far to the south of where it’s forecast to come ashore, according to the hurricane center. Helene may bring upwards of a 20-foot storm surge, which can scour buildings down to the foundation.

“We’re analyzing it as a similar size to an Irma or a Katrina,” said Lisa Bucci, a hurricane specialist with the hurricane center in Miami. Even people far from hurricane’s center could be in an area “where a storm surge watch or warning is up and there’s evacuation warnings in effect, and if you’re not reacting to those, you’re not prepared.”

The storm’s remnants have the potential to damage the US cotton crop, mainly in eastern Alabama and Georgia, according to Commodity Weather Group. Cotton futures have risen this month on weather risks and on Tuesday reached the highest price since late June.

“If there are sustained 75 mile per hour winds and rain in Georgia for several hours there will be loss,” said Louis Barbera, managing partner at VLM Commodities. Clear, calm weather is needed this close to the harvest, but the “last few weeks have been the opposite and that’s before this storm.”

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have begun in 23 counties along Helene’s path, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. In addition, Governor Ron DeSantis declared an emergency in all but six of Florida’s 67 counties. Sarasota County asked residents in several neighborhoods to start leaving their homes Wednesday, according to the county’s website. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also declared an emergency across his state.

Amtrak canceled its Crescent Service trains in both directions and its Silver Service will skip stops in Tampa and Lakeland, the federally funded passenger carrier said on its website. In addition, 877 flights around the US were canceled early Thursday, with the majority of them out of Tampa, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service.

As a safety precaution, oil and gas companies have evacuated some offshore workers in the Gulf of Mexico and shut in 29% of oil production and nearly 17% of natural gas production.

Meanwhile, Hurricane John has reformed on Mexico’s Pacific coast and is expected to make another landfall early Friday. The storm has already killed at least two people and caused widespread flooding.

A third system, Tropical Storm Isaac, is spinning in the central Atlantic on a course toward Spain and Portugal. Roys said Isaac will likely get absorbed by a larger weather system before it gets to Europe, but it could very well contribute to heavy rain across the Iberian Peninsula.

