India Eases Export Restrictions on Non-Basmati White Rice

A worker seals sacks of paddy rice at a wholesale market in Narvana, Haryana, India, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. India, the world's top rice exporter, extended a tax on overseas sales of the parboiled variety to control domestic prices ahead of key polls, a move that will continue to squeeze global supplies and raise food inflation. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- India loosened restrictions on some rice exports, a move that may ease global prices and signal a shift in domestic agricultural policies following recent national elections.

The government lifted a ban on non-basmati white rice shipments, and set a minimum export price of $490 per ton, according to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. On Friday, authorities cut a tax on overseas sales of parboiled rice to 10% from 20%.

--With assistance from Abhishek Shanker, Shwetha Sunil, Siddhartha Singh and Atul Prakash.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.