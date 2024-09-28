India Eases Export Restrictions on Non-Basmati White Rice

(Bloomberg) -- India loosened restrictions on some rice exports, a move that may ease global prices and signal a shift in domestic agricultural policies following recent national elections.
The government lifted a ban on non-basmati white rice shipments, and set a minimum export price of $490 per ton, according to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. On Friday, authorities cut a tax on overseas sales of parboiled rice to 10% from 20%.
