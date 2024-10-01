Indonesia’s Inflation Hits Three-Year Low, Boosts Rate Cut Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in nearly three years, making it likely the central bank could consider more easing this month amid easing food and fuel costs and growing concerns about tepid consumer demand.

Inflation rose 1.84% in September from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. That’s the lowest headline figure since November 2021 and comes in below the median forecast of 2% in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index fell by 0.12%. This extends Indonesia’s deflationary streak since May, making it the longest since 1999, according to the statistics agency.

The monthly deflation is mainly driven by supply-side factors as the harvest season made commodities like chili and tomatoes abundant, said Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti, acting head of the statistics office. Prices of non-subsidized fuels and poultry, as well as school fees are also on the decline, she said.

The rapidly cooling inflation has also raised concerns over the health of consumer demand in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, where the middle class has been shrinking. Manufacturing activity has been contracting since July, and factory closures have led to mass layoffs.

“It needs to be studied further to conclude whether this indicates a decrease in purchasing power. It cannot be concluded solely by the inflation rate figure,” Widyasanti said.

Bank Indonesia delivered a surprise interest rate cut last month, with policymakers saying more needs to be done to support economic growth. Economists expect more easing in the fourth quarter, likely as soon as the central bank’s next meeting on Oct. 16.

To be sure, core inflation, which strips out the impact of volatile food and energy prices, continued picking up to 2.09% in September due to rising prices of gold jewelery and coffee. It remains in the low end of Bank Indonesia’s 1.5%-3.5% target.

