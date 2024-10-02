China’s Trina Solar Says New Duties Underscore US Expansion Plan

(Bloomberg) -- The US has been locked in a battle with Chinese companies that produce parts for solar panels. That saga only underscores why China’s Trina Solar Co. wants to expand its presence in the US market.

That’s according to Steven Zhu, president of the company’s North America operations. Trina is currently nearing completion on a 5 gigawatt solar module facility it’s building in Wilmer, Texas.

The latest twist in the US-China story was a fresh set of preliminary tariffs slapped by the US this week on solar imports from Southeast Asia. Some Chinese manufacturers had set up production in other Asian countries after the US imposed duties on modules made in China. The new duties mark an early victory for domestic panel makers who say cheap imports are harming their operations and threatening investments meant to cultivate a US solar supply chain.

“Trina plans to continue investments aimed at creating a US manufacturing hub, with the goal of creating an ecosystem of American manufacturing that serves the US solar market for years to come,” Zhu said.

