Hurricane Helene Halts Quartz Mines Vital for Chipmaking and Solar

BAT CAVE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 1: North Carolina Route 9 in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 140 people across the southeastern U.S. due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power and the federal government has declared major disasters in areas of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states, according to the reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Two North Carolina mining operations that produce more than three-quarters of the world’s high-purity quartz, a material critical to the solar and semiconductor industries, have now been halted for almost a week due to Hurricane Helene.

Sibelco and Quartz Corp. both shut their operations on Sept. 26, the companies said in separate statements. It’s too early to say when production could restart, they said.

The mines are near Spruce Pine, a small town an hour north of Asheville in North Carolina that’s one of the most important global suppliers of quartz. The two operations account for more than 80% of the world’s supply of commercial high-purity quartz, BloombergNEF said in a report last year.

There’s only about 20,000 tons a year of extremely high purity quartz produced at Spruce Pine, BNEF solar analyst Jenny Chase said in a note on Tuesday. It’s important to both the solar and semiconductor industries, because it’s used to make the inner layer in crucibles, she said, adding that a prolonged disruption in supply could accelerate the adoption of synthetic alternatives.

The storm severely hit the community, which is struggling with flooding and power and communication outages, and the restart of operations is a secondary concern for now, the miners in Spruce Pine said in their statements.

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG said in an emailed response to questions that it’s monitoring the situation closely, but foresaw little impact on major firms in the industry for now.

