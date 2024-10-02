Tesla’s First Quarterly Sales Gain This Year Comes Up Short

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. recorded a 6.4% increase in quarterly vehicle sales as the automaker benefited from China boosting subsidies for electric cars.

The Elon Musk-led company handed over 462,890 vehicles to customers in the last three months, its first quarter of growth this year. The figure reported in a statement Wednesday fell short of the roughly 463,900 deliveries that analysts were expecting.

Tesla got a lift during the quarter from China’s government doubling an incentive for drivers to trade in older vehicles for electric models, stoking demand in the world’s largest EV market. Optimism about improving sales coincided with rising expectations for an Oct. 10 event near Los Angeles, where Musk will unveil self-driving vehicle prototypes.

“This will be one for the history books,” the CEO wrote last week on X, the social media service he owns.

Tesla shares fell 2.6% as of 9:07 a.m. New York time, before the start of regular trading. The stock has had a tumultuous 2024, recovering from a more than 40% rout as of mid-April largely due to anticipation of Musk’s long-promised robotaxis.

The jump in deliveries snaps a losing streak for Tesla — vehicle sales slumped in each of the first two quarters of the year. While the Austin-based company has warned it may grow at a notably lower rate this year, it’s teased plans to begin producing cheaper models in the first half of 2025.

