Equinor Buys $2.5 Billion Stake in Danish Wind Giant Orsted

(Bloomberg) -- Equinor ASA acquired a $2.5 billion stake in Danish wind energy giant Orsted A/S, pairing one of the Nordic region’s biggest fossil fuel companies with its largest renewable power developer.

The deal with Equinor marks one of the most prominent endorsements of the beleaguered offshore wind industry in years, just as falling interest rates and easing supply chain bottlenecks brighten the outlook for renewable technology key to Europe’s climate goals.

Shares in Orsted jumped as much as 8% on the news. The deal comes at a critical time for the giant wind developer as Chief Executive Officer Mads Nipper tries to execute a turnaround plan after the company recorded billions of dollars of writedowns last year due to troubles with offshore wind farms in the US.

“The offshore wind industry is currently facing a set of challenges, but we remain confident in the long-term outlook for the sector, and the crucial role offshore wind will play in the energy transition,” Anders Opedal, Chief Executive Officer of Equinor said in a statement.

The deal gives Equinor a nearly 10% stake in Orsted, making it the second largest shareholder after the Danish government, according to a statement. Equinor doesn’t intend to increase its shareholding any further for now, won’t seek board seats and is supportive of Orsted’s strategy and management.

