Rain Forecast in Brazil Pushes Coffee, Soybean Prices Lower

(Bloomberg) -- Coffee and soybean futures dropped on growing optimism that Brazil could see some much needed rains over the next two weeks.

“The rains in Brazil this week should provide a significant improvement in moisture and will favor crop germination,” said Donald Keeney, meteorologist at Maxar Technologies Inc. “Additional rain is expected across northern Brazil next week as well, including Mato Grosso, Goias, and Minas Gerais, which should provide additional improvements in moisture and crop conditions there.”

Minas Gerais is Brazil’s largest coffee-producing state and Mato Grosso its largest soybean producing state.

Brazil supplies a third of the world’s coffee and an extended drought sent futures soaring this year, boosting prices for consumers. The country needs rain to induce flowering for the 2025 crop, with sufficient amounts needed to relieve stress to the trees after months of harsh weather.

The most-active arabica contract dropped as much as 3.4% in New York on Monday, while robusta futures fell as much as 4% in London.

“Most models point to the return of considerable rainfall in the next 10 days in most of the Brazilian coffee regions, which could bring some relief to plantations, although it’s still too early to predict the extent of recovery of coffee trees,” analysts at Hedgepoint Global Markets said in a weekly report.

Soybean prices fell for a fourth day, declining as much as 1.1% on Monday, on signs of better weather. Harvest pressure from a bumper US crop being collected has also pushed the market lower in recent days. Money managers cut net-bearish bets to a four-month low in the week to Oct. 1, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

The European Commission’s move to delay its landmark deforestation law last week is also keeping a lid on the price of both coffee and soybean. A number of agri commodities futures clocked weekly declines after the EU’s announcement, as the prospect of potential shortages in Europe eased.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.