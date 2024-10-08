GM Hints at Cheaper Battery-Powered Pickup With 350-Mile Range

The General Motors Co. headquarters inside the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Monday, April 15, 2024. General Motors Co. is planning to move its downtown Detroit headquarters across the city to the Hudsons building, a new 1.5 million-square-foot project being developed by billionaire Dan Gilbert. Photographer: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. hinted that it’s developing a lower-cost electric pickup truck that could boast a 350-mile range.

The Detroit-based automaker is working to secure a supply of lithium iron phosphate batteries in North America, said Kurt Kelty, GM’s vice president in charge of battery strategy. Chinese automakers often use LFP batteries in their EVs due to low costs, making the batteries an ideal candidate to power a more affordable EV pickup.

“We have enough space in our truck platform that, with clever engineering, we can use low-cost LFP batteries to get range over 350 miles,” he said Tuesday during an investor presentation. “Our team is actively working to localize supply of LFP.”

The effort highlights how Kelty has been working to change the company’s battery strategy since the former Tesla Inc. executive arrived at GM in January. He’s pushing to lower the cost of GM’s current EV lineup, in part by using different chemistries and battery packs designed to better suit each particular model.

GM has been in talks with Japan’s TDK Inc. about building a plant in the US that would make LFP batteries with technology licensed from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. of China, Bloomberg reported in September.

Rival Ford Motor Co.’s F-150 Lightning pickup tops out at about 320 miles of range. GM’s current Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks get more than 490 miles of range running on lithium ion batteries, which are more expensive than LFP.

