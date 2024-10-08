UK Climate Change Adviser Hires Pinchbeck to Lead Net-Zero Push

(Bloomberg) -- Emma Pinchbeck was appointed the new head of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, which advises the government on how to meet its net-zero goals.

Pinchbeck will start her new role in November, after leading the trade association Energy UK since January 2020. She will oversee the preparation of recommendations covering the 2038 to 2042 period, when the focus will include more challenging sectors for decarbonization such as transport and industry.

The CCC — established by the 2008 Climate Change Act — is expected to gain more traction under the new Labour government, which has already gone beyond the clean power goals recommended by the committee. The advisory body became a political target under the Conservatives, as former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sought to justify watering down his green agenda.

The CCC’s previous chief executive officer, Chris Stark, stepped down in April and is now head of Mission Control in the UK’s department for Energy Security and Net Zero. In his new role, Stark is tasked with ensuring the UK reaches the goal of a net-zero power sector by 2030.

