France on Alert as Remnants of Hurricane Kirk Move Across Europe

Kirk, which has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, has triggered orange rain and flood warnings for Oise, Aisne and Mayenne in the north, according to Météo-France. Meanwhile, the Loire and Rhone valleys are on alert for violent winds.

The storm will bring gusts as strong as 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour to the Pyrenees, and up to 90 millimeters (3.5 inches) of rain to parts of the Vendee in the west.

The precipitation will further disrupt corn harvesting and wheat planting, which are already behind the usual pace for this time of the year. Last month was the wettest September in 25 years, meaning fields are already saturated.

Germany has also issued alerts for heavy rain as the storm tracks across the region. Temperatures in the UK will plummet over the coming days, with lows of just 3C (37F) possible in London on Friday.

Across the Atlantic, Hurricane Milton churned toward Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 5 storm, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the state. The National Hurricane Center is calling for as much as a 15-foot storm surge into Tampa Bay, which would lead to widespread flooding in the city and surrounding area.

