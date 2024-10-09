India’s Central Bank Eases Policy Stance, Signaling Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s central bank took the first step toward an interest rate cut by easing its relatively hawkish stance, joining other central banks in a policy pivot.

The monetary policy committee — which included three new external members — voted five-to-one to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at 6.5% on Wednesday, in line with the forecasts of most economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The committee decided unanimously to change its policy stance to ‘neutral’ for the first time since June 2019.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said food inflation may ease in coming months, while the core measure, which excludes the volatile food and energy costs, appears to have bottomed out. India’s economic growth outlook remained intact, he added, with private consumption and investment growing in tandem.

“The committee decided to change the stance to neutral and remain unambiguously to stay focused on durable alignment of inflation,” he said in a televised address.

Bonds advanced the most since February, with the yield on the 10-year security falling by seven basis points to 6.74%. The rupee traded little changed, while stocks extended gains.

The Reserve Bank of India’s move sets the stage for an interest rate cut, possibly as soon as the next meeting in December. The policy shift comes after the US Federal Reserve kicked off a wave of global central bank easing last month, and recent evidence showing India’s rapid economic growth is moderating.

“The surprise decision to change the stance to neutral underlines growing confidence in achieving the inflation targets,” said Anubhuti Sahay, an economist at Standard Chartered Plc. “It’s likely to raise expectations of rate cut in December though the headline CPI prints will remain the key determinant of the first rate cut timing.”

While India’s inflation eased below the central bank’s 4% target in July and August, the RBI expects it to rebound again in September, largely due to base effects, Das said. The RBI kept its inflation projection for the fiscal year through March 2025 unchanged at 4.5%

