Australia, China to Resume Lobster Trade by Year’s End, PM Says

(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said China has agreed to lift restrictions on lobster imports by year’s end, removing one of the last trade curbs imposed by Beijing during a period of tension between the nations.

The rock lobster trade would resume “in time for Chinese New Year,” Albanese said after a meeting with Premier Li Qiang in Laos on Thursday, referring to a holiday in late January.

“We have continued to stabilize the relationship without compromising on any of Australia’s national interests,” Albanese told journalists at a press conference. “With our patient, calibrated and deliberate approach we’ve restored Australian trade with our largest export market.”

A restoration of the lobster trade between Australia and China would effectively signal the end of more than four years of economic tensions between the two governments. Beijing imposed curbs on a range of Australian products including barley, wine, coal and seafood following calls by then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison in 2020 for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Barley tariffs were lifted by the Chinese government in August 2023, while wine restrictions were removed in March this year.

