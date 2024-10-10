Battery Maker Morrow Seeks Steady Growth to Avert Northvolt Fate

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s Morrow Batteries AS is forging ahead with a plan to make battery cells while sidestepping fallout from a crisis at its much-larger Swedish peer Northvolt AB, whose plan to scale fast teetered.

The battery startup has succeeded in producing early stage components at its factory in southern Norway, prioritizing energy-storage installations for residential, commercial and utility scale projects rather than breaking into the EV market. It seeks to prove that European battery makers can carve a niche in the Chinese-dominated market.

“What we have tried to do is to not bite off more than we can chew since we haven’t done it before,” Chief Executive Officer Lars Christian Bacher said by phone on Wednesday. “When you establish a new industry, there will be some roads that are a dead end. Not all these companies will make it.”

Northvolt’s plan to expand rapidly at scale, building large EV battery-cell factories with $10 billion in debt and equity funding, has hit a wall in recent weeks as ramp-up of its flagship plant in northern Sweden has been slower than expected and product quality has failed to meet customer requirements. On top of that, demand for electric cars has eased.

In contrast, Morrow’s output is of “good quality,” the CEO said, adding that it has produced more than 20,000 meters (12.4 miles) each of cathode and anode electrode. The next step will be to slit the rolls so they can be assembled and stacked into battery packs.

That shows that “one of the most difficult stages in a battery cell manufacturing — we can now say that we are able to master,” Bacher said.

Privately-held Morrow opened the doors to Europe’s first major factory for lithium-iron phosphate batteries in August, and Bacher — who previously served as chief financial officer at oil and gas giant Equinor ASA — has sought to leverage his experience of industrial processes to expand the battery company. By 2028, the nameplate capacity is set to reach 43 gigawatt-hours.

Investors increasingly want to see “a production track record,” rather than large off-take agreements, Bacher said. While Northvolt was successful at locking in $55 billion of contracts from some of Europe’s biggest car and truck makers, it was plagued by operational setbacks and challenges as it ramped up production.

The situation at Northvolt has raised doubts that European battery producers can compete against the likes of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. and other Chinese battery giants.

Bacher has repeatedly said that he doesn’t see Morrow competing directly with Asian suppliers, but instead carve out a niche for customers keen to diversify away from China to batteries with a low-emissions value chain from a maker that can satisfy bespoke needs.

While investor sentiment is improving, there is a more “cautious approach,” he said. By May, Morrow’s owners had made more than 3.2 billion kroner in equity funding available to the company.

“One of the lessons learned from the other initiatives in Europe is that, a battery is not a battery and a battery company is not a battery company. It’s about, who do you think will make it?” he said. “We are gradually showing to ourselves and others that we might be one of the ones that can make it work.”

