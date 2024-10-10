Flood Alert East of Paris After Heavy Rains From Storm Kirk

(Bloomberg) -- France’s Seine-et-Marne, just east of Paris, is on red alert for flooding after the remnants of Hurricane Kirk brought heavy rain across the north of the country.

As much as 80 millimeters (3.2 inches) of rain fell at Montigny le Bretonneux, west of Paris, while there was up to 130 millimeters in parts of the southern Alps. The storm brought winds of as strong as 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour.

Kirk, which weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, also triggered red weather warnings in western Germany and Luxembourg as it tracked east on Thursday.

Across the Atlantic, Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida’s west coast near Tampa with tree-snapping winds and heavy rain, pushing a wall of water onshore and putting lives at risk in the densely populated region.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.