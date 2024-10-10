Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall in Florida With Powerful Winds

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida’s west coast near Tampa with tree-snapping winds, pushing a wall of water onshore and putting lives at risk in the densely populated region.

Milton came ashore near Siesta Key with winds of 120 miles (205 kilometers) per hour, according to an advisory from the US National Hurricane Center, making it a Category 3 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. It was the second hurricane to hit Florida in two weeks.

Massive flooding is expected from both the storm surge, which may reach up to 13 feet (4 meters) in some places, and heavy rain of 12 inches or more, the hurricane center said. In recent years, nearly half of all deaths in hurricanes have come from flooding.

Damages and losses are likely to range from $60 billion to $75 billion, a “major catastrophe,” for the region, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler for Enki Research. In addition to the human toll, widespread power outages lasting days or weeks are expected across Florida.

Milton came ashore south of where Hurricane Helene, which killed at least 230 people, struck Florida’s west coast two weeks ago. The US mainland has been hit by five hurricanes so far this year, including Beryl, which battered Houston in July and knocked out power to millions of homes and businesses.

