Milton’s Surprise Was the Damage Unleashed by Powerful Winds

(Bloomberg) -- As skies began to clear across Florida Thursday, they offered a first glimpse of Hurricane Milton’s devastating toll — millions without power, crops damaged, homes destroyed and at least 10 people dead.

Milton delivered a quick, hard blow to the center of the state, tearing across the peninsula in just a few hours before racing back out to sea. The storm surge that swamped Florida’s west coast Wednesday night was perhaps half as high as forecasters once feared. Landing just outside Sarasota, Milton’s 120 mile per hour winds (193 kilometers per hour) even pushed water out of Tampa Bay and into the Gulf, rather than inundating surrounding cities.

Instead, much of the worst damage — a crane tossed into a St. Petersburg building, the shredded roof of the Tropicana Field sports stadium — came from wind rather than water.

“The storm was significant, but thankfully, this was not the worst-case scenario,” Governor Ron DeSantis said at a Thursday press conference.

In a dangerous twist, Milton’s wind shear and thunderstorms in the hours before landfall triggered a severe tornado outbreak on the eastern side of the state. At least 38 tornado reports came into the US Storm Prediction Center, many of them from along the Interstate 95 corridor, near Palm Beach and St. Lucie. The exact number of tornadoes remains to be seen.

“There’s some really extensive damage, like roofs ripped off,” said Luke Culver, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Culver said the tornadoes were spawned by conditions in Milton’s dry, southeast quadrant, which extended hundreds of miles inland. “There’s a very high amount of shear in that quadrant of the hurricane,” he said, “and that shear causes thunderstorms to begin rotating, which is what eventually leads to a tornado.”

Milton’s brief rampage stood in marked contrast to Hurricane Helene, which struck the state just two weeks earlier. Helene drenched parts of the southeastern US with heavy rain for days, both before and after landfall, triggering floods and killing more than 230 people. Less than 24 hours after Milton’s landfall, the storm that dropped 18.75 inches (48 centimeters) of water on St. Petersburg was a spent post-tropical cyclone over the Atlantic, speeding away from shore.

The full scope of Milton’s destruction won’t be known for days or perhaps weeks. The death toll stood at 10, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said during a Thursday afternoon briefing. That number could rise as search-and-rescue efforts continue.

After more than 80,000 people fled to government shelters to ride out Milton, many likely will return to damaged homes. Utilities are inspecting power lines as well as power plants, many of which lay in the direct path of the storm. Nearly 3 million homes and businesses remain without electricity in Florida, according to poweroutage.us.

Losses may reach $60 billion to $75 billion, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research. AccuWeather put the cost much higher, saying damage and economic losses could be $160 billion to $180 billion.

President Joe Biden promised swift action and urged Congress to ensure the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration — already dealing with Helene’s aftermath — have the resources needed.

“Congress should be coming back and moving on emergency needs immediately,” Biden said at a press conference. He also warned against scammers or price-gougers trying to take advantage of the disaster.

Some businesses seemed poised to bounce back quickly. Comcast Corp.’s Orlando theme parks will reopen Friday and the Universal CityWalk mall may reopen Thursday night, Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said at Bloomberg’s Screentime conference in Los Angeles.

“As soon as power’s back, we’ll be back,” Roberts said.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney Co.’s World Resort “weathered the storm,” and the company is preparing to reopen the theme park Friday, a spokesperson wrote in an email. SeaWorld Orlando will also reopen Friday, according to a company statement.

Port Tampa Bay, one of the busiest US maritime gateways for fertilizer exports, said it was without power during morning assessments. “Some damage was observed to buildings but there has been no significant damage to docks, so far,” the port said in its latest advisory. It’s also “working with our fuel terminal operators to assess their facilities and learn when they will be able to return to service.” The port is accessible, but there are road closures and flooding surrounding the facility.

Trevor Murphy, a citrus grower in Highlands County, said he has “lost a decent amount of the early crop,” which had been getting close to maturity and was fewer than 60 days out from starting harvest. Valencia oranges from the main crop didn’t fall as much off of trees but there is “still a decent amount on the ground,” Murphy said, adding that fruits will continue to drop over the next one to two weeks.

In addition to damaged crops and power blackouts, Floridians will have to deal with residual flooding, some of it tainted with sewage. Millions of gallons of raw and partially treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwater swamped infrastructure and power outages knocked pumps offline. The city of Leesburg’s wastewater treatment plant, for example, spilled nearly 2 million gallons of untreated sewage early Thursday, according to a filing with the state’s Department of Environmental Protection.

Homeowners, meanwhile, are assessing damage to roofs and windows, and helping neighbors as they can.

Greg Cruz, a 49-year-old in Sarasota, rode out Milton at his home, which is in a mandatory evacuation zone. He said he didn’t have a place to go with his three kids, ages 19, 16 and 14, and his dog.

“We had the house boarded up, so we couldn’t see outside, and all you could hear is the battering of the wind,” he said.

--With assistance from Brendan Murray, Ari Natter, Tope Alake, Josh Saul, Zahra Hirji, Michelle Ma, Brian K. Sullivan, Michael Smith, Alex Newman and Ilena Peng.

