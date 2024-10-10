Serbia’s S&P Upgrade Adds to Close Call on Interest Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Serbian policymakers may refrain from a second straight interest-rate cut amid inflation concerns and lingering appreciation pressure on the dinar after the Balkan nation won its first investment-grade rating.

The National Bank of Serbia will keep its one-week repurchase rate at 5.75% on Thursday, according to nine out of 17 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The remaining eight anticipate another reduction of 25 basis points.

“The inflation dynamics are still volatile and exposed to different risks coming from local and from the global markets,” including a drought-induced rise in prices for agriculture products, said Ljiljana Grubic, chief economist at Raiffeisen Banka AD in Belgrade.

Officials in Belgrade had battled a surge in price growth with their steepest monetary tightening until a year ago, then shifted in June with the first easing since 2020. While annual inflation probably ticked down to 4.2% last month, according to the survey, it remains near the high end of the central bank’s tolerance band of 1.5-4.5%.

Economic growth has exceeded expectations, with a 4.3% expansion in the first half of the year. An additional boost may come after last week’s upgrade by S&P Global Ratings to investment grade for the former Yugoslav republic and candidate for European Union membership.

Finance Minister Sinisa Mali has said that the decision will attract even more foreign investment after a record $4.4 billion in 2023. S&P sees Serbia’s growth this year at around 4%, surpassing the government’s current projection of 3.8%.

Still, even after a cumulative 75 basis-point reduction in the key rate this year, policymakers have room for further easing, Mauro Giorgio Marrano, a UniCredit SpA economist, said in an Oct. 4 note. He expects a quarter-point cut this month with the benchmark at 5.25% by year-end.

Another rate cut would also relieve some appreciation pressure on the dinar, which the central bank keeps in a narrow range against the euro. It bought a net €1.83 billion from January to August to prevent excessive gains in the nation’s currency.

