UK Forms Advisory Panel to Help Deliver 2030 Clean-Power Goal

(Bloomberg) -- The UK convened a group of eight experts from industry and academia to help reach the country’s goal of decarbonizing the power grid by the end of the decade.

The Clean Power 2030 Advisory Commission will give advice to Chris Stark, a former head of the Climate Change Committee who’s leading the strategic effort, according to a statement. It aims to deliver the plan later this year.

The panel “will have a laser-like focus on delivering our mission for clean power by 2030,” said Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who attended the group’s first meeting earlier Thursday.

Rapid decarbonization of the country’s power system is central to the government’s plans to cut carbon dioxide emissions and deliver economic growth. Britain is also seeking to achieve net zero status by middle of the century.

READ: How Close Can Labour Get to a Zero Carbon UK Power Grid?

The advisory group includes Nick Winser, who authored a report for the government last year on how to speed up construction of the electric grid, and Tim Pick, who wrote a similar study on how to accelerate offshore wind deployment.

Other members include Lucy Yu, chief executive officer at Octopus Energy Group’s Centre for Net Zero, and Juliet Davenport, president of the Energy Institute, an industry group.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.