French Corn Harvest Slowest in 11 Years After Deluge of Rain

(Bloomberg) -- France’s corn harvest is progressing at the slowest pace in 11 years as adverse weather takes a huge toll on Europe’s top agricultural producer.

Only about 6% of the crop was cut as of Oct. 7, compared with 50% a year earlier, according to FranceAgriMer data. It’s the most sluggish pace since 2013.

France produces about 15 million tons annually — the most in Europe — and exports 40% of that, primarily to its neighbors, according to industry group Intercereales. Corn generates a €1 billion ($1.1 billion) trade surplus.

The harvest may be hindered even more by the remnants of Hurricane Kirk, which brought heavy rains and floods to northern areas. Fields already were saturated from the wettest September in 25 years.

Bad weather this year has also damaged other crops. Soft-wheat and winter-barley planting are below the five-year average, and wine production is expected to drop 22%.

