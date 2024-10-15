London Hotter Than Madrid as Warmth Spreads Across North Europe

(Bloomberg) -- London is forecast to be warmer than Madrid on Wednesday as above-average temperatures spread across northern Europe, curbing household heating demand.

The UK capital could climb to as high as 22C (72F), as warmer air flows north from the continent, according to the Met Office. Madrid will struggle to reach 21C, with heavy rain prompting alerts in many parts of Spain.

The UK has a daily average of five heating degree days for the one to five-day forecast, two below the 10-year norm, according to Weather Services International.

Temperatures in France will be well above the norm on Tuesday, with Biarritz reaching as high as 28C, and the Rhone valley touching 27C. That will be accompanied by thunderstorms over the Pyrenees and southwest of the country, according to Meteo France.

There will also be strong winds across parts of the region, boosting wind-power generation. On Wednesday evening, German wind output is forecast to peak at 36,386 megawatts. At the same time, German solar output that day is forecast to peak at 27,928 megawatts, according to the Bloomberg model.

