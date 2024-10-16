Poland’s Tusk Sees Clean Energy as New Growth Engine for Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the transition to clean energy sources could fuel Poland’s future economic growth in a sign that his government wants to get serious about weaning the country off coal.

Speaking at the opening of an economic congress in Sopot, Tusk said his government will invest 70 billion zloty ($17.7 billion) to upgrade electricity grid over the next decade, modernize wind farms to add 6 gigawatts of capacity and seek a financial investor for a planned second nuclear power plant.

Due to its reliance on coal, Poland is currently facing one of the highest electricity prices in the European Union, a factor that may undermine its competitiveness after years of rapid economic growth.

Tusk came to power with a pledge to accelerate transition into clean energy, but his government has done little so far to deliver on the promise. In a speech to mark the first year since the ruling coalition won parliamentary elections, Poland’s prime minister appeared to be putting the plan back on the agenda.

Tusk said the expansion of renewable power sources including the construction of offshore wind farms could become a decisive factor in increasing access to energy and lowering its prices.

“We don’t really have any others special means to make Polish energy cheaper,” Tusk told the audience in Sopot, northern Poland, on Wednesday. “We are not talking about ideology, but about people and their interests.”

