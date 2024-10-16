US Offers Gevo $1.46 Billion in Financing for Clean Fuel Project

An Alaska Airlines Inc. plane departs Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Monday, April 6, 2020. U.S. airlines are applying for federal aid to shore up their finances as passengers stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is offering biofuel company Gevo Inc. $1.46 billion in financing for a large-scale facility that turns corn starch into jet fuel in Lake Preston, South Dakota.

The conditional loan guarantee, announced by the US Energy Department Wednesday for the Englewood, Colorado-based company’s Net-Zero 1 project, helps spur production of sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha, the government said in a statement.

The Energy Department’s Loans Program Office also announced Wednesday it was offering $1.44 billion in a conditional financing to Calumet Inc. subsidiary Montana Renewables LLC to finance the expansion of a renewable fuels facility in Great Falls, Montana. The plant will utilize vegetable oils, fats, and greases to produce sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.