Equatorial Taps Safra to Advise on Wind Power Assets Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Equatorial Energia SA, a Brazilian energy distributor, is working with Banco J. Safra to advise on a sale of wind power assets, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is considering whether to sell some or all of those assets, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.

In 2022, Equatorial bought Echoenergia Participacoes SA, which holds one of the largest wind power portfolios in the country, for 7 billion reais ($1.2 billion). It now has 12 units in the Northeast Brazilian states.

Equatorial said the company is always attentive to market opportunities, but declined to comment about deals possibilities. J. Safra declined to comment.

